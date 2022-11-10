Two More Twitter Execs Abruptly Exit As Musk Warns Of Bankruptcy Risk

If you've been paying attention to Elon Musk's Twitter account and the general news surrounding the current state of the company, you've likely repeatedly seen two names: Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler. Musk has retweeted Roth — who was put in charge of Trust and Safety — multiple times in recent days, while Wheeler only just recently became the head of ads at the company. The two participated in Musk's Spaces discussion on Wednesday, November 9, that aimed to help reassure advertisers who are increasingly abandoning the platform. Now, only a day later, sources claim both individuals have left the company for reasons that are unclear at this time. The Verge, Bloomberg, and Platformer all report verifying the departures with their sources.

At the time of writing, neither Roth nor Wheeler has posted anything on Twitter since November 9. The abrupt exit of both individuals will leave Twitter down another two executives, both of whom were tasked with burdensome yet important roles at the newly transformed company. Wheeler, in particular, faced the difficult task of trying to manage Twitter's ad business at a time when the company is less appealing to brands than ever. Within days of taking over the company, Musk complained that "activists" had caused Twitter's ad revenue to plummet (via CNBC).

According to multiple reports, Elon Musk called for an "all-hands" meeting with staff at Twitter on November 10, painting for them a depressing picture of a company that sounds like it's on the verge of collapse. Twitter has not publicly commented on the claims, which isn't surprising — almost all of the company's communications employees were swept up in the broad layoffs earlier this month.