Twitter's Safety Team Tried To Warn Musk About Blue's Disastrous Relaunch, But He Didn't Listen

If you've been following the saga of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, you probably know that the last two weeks have been filled with chaos and strife. With thousands of employees laid off with no warning, entire departments closed down, and advertisers pulling out of their previous deals, Twitter is pretty much on fire right now — and not in a good way. Musk's focus has been largely focused on revamping Twitter Blue. It didn't go well, and it seems that Musk had been more than adequately warned before deciding to go through with the plans.

Twitter Blue, the subscription plan that costs $8 a month, and the verification checkmark that some users received before Musk ever took over, are two separate topics — but Musk made them very intertwined. Early on, Musk decided that being verified on Twitter should come as a perk for the Blue subscribers. The billionaire even vowed to remove the old, "corrupt" legacy verification checkmarks over time, and this started happening fast; people who bought Blue couldn't get their previously-verified status back.

One might think it's a sensible idea to lock the coolest perks behind a paywall if one wants to make money, but unfortunately, these decisions led to disaster. High-profile accounts were being impersonated en masse by unaffiliated people who spent $8 in order to get verified and do some Twitter trolling. Even though Musk changed the rules for parody accounts in a tweet, it was too little, too late. The damage was already done, and it could have been prevented.