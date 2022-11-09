Twitter's Laid Off Workers In Africa Say They Weren't Offered Severance Pay

After Elon Musk acquired Twitter, his first course of action was to dissolve the board of directors at the company. All the top Twitter executives including the CEO, CFO, and legal head were fired with immediate effect. Next, around half of Twitter's employees faced the axe on Friday in a restructuring shake-up. Elon Musk tweeted "everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required." However, there could be a class-action lawsuit that is brewing against the social media company.

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, insists that the company had no option but to cut down its workforce because "the company is losing over $4M/day." In addition to that, Twitter is planning to introduce a $7.99 monthly subscription for a blue badge that will be available to all users. Elon Musk has also floated the idea of bringing back Vine to take on TikTok.

A couple of weeks have passed since Elon Musk bought Twitter, and the shakeup dust hasn't settled yet. In another twist, it's now emerging that Twitter's employees based in Africa will reportedly have their contracts terminated under different conditions than their colleagues in other parts of the world.