Elon Musk's Twitter Moderation Update Makes A Big Claim About Hate Speech

Twitter, under its new owner and CEO Elon Musk, began company-wide layoffs, shut down active projects and got rid of entire departments. The biggest concern, however, has been the impact on Twitter's content moderation policies, and how a significantly smaller team can handle the job under the reign of a free-speech absolutist leader.

In a bid to answer those concerns, Musk Tweeted that the company is still strongly committed to content moderation without any shift in the core approach. He further added that "hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press."

That's a bold claim, when early research suggests otherwise. The folks over at Montclair State University monitored the frequency of homophobic, antisemitic, and hateful racial phrases being tweeted out shortly following Musk's takeover. Compared to the 84 tweets per hour in the week before Musk's takeover, 398 hate tweets per hours were posted within the first 12 hours after Musk signed the final acquisition deal and entered the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands. Moreover, the average number of hateful Tweets ballooned from 1,000 to 4,778.