Donald Trump Has Been Unbanned From Twitter Following Elon Musk's Poll

Per the results of the open poll Elon Musk posted November 18, Donald Trump's controversial Twitter account will be reinstated on the platform.

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Throughout Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns and his single term as President, he used Twitter as his private soapbox. His ability to speak directly to his constituents played a major role in his success as a candidate. As USA Today chronicles, it also produced a great deal of chaos.

Trump was finally banned from Twitter for inciting violence after publicly defending the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He digitally decamped to competing platform Truth Social, where he continues his unique approach to messaging as a public figure and, as of November 16, the first declared Republican Presidential candidate of 2024.

What Trump's presence will mean for Twitter remains to be seen. The former President hasn't even confirmed he'll return; Musk has just said his account will be unbanned in keeping with his poll results.

In some ways, the poll itself is even more interesting. Musk may have just previewed a new direction for Twitter, one very different from his original vision.