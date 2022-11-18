1,200 Full-Time Twitter Employees Reportedly Left After Musk's Ultimatum

Twitter is facing an employee exodus that is remarkable to witness, but not entirely surprising. After laying off nearly half of Twitter's entire workforce within days of taking over as the new CEO, Elon Musk continued decimating entire departments and prompting the exit of brilliant minds like the top security and legal executives. Now, The New York Times reports that nearly 1,200 employees have resigned in yet another shock for the company, which is currently scrambling for talent to support crucial systems.

Musk recently wrote an email to employees detailing his plans for a Twitter 2.0, one that would go "extremely hardcore" with high intensity work and an engineering-driven approach. The focus is supposed to be on writing code, and in the eyes of Musk, even exceptional performance would be seen as "a passing grade." More importantly, Musk put a deadline, asking employees to either accept the proposal by Thursday evening at 5 pm, or leave with a 3-month severance pay.

Itâ€™s been a ride pic.twitter.com/0VDf5hn2UA — Matt Miller (@brainiaq2000) November 17, 2022

It appears that Musk's message didn't sit well with a bunch of Twitter employees, of which there were only about 3,700 left following the aggressive lay-offs. Some of them even hung up through Musk's conference call, while others recorded footage of the countdown as Musk's deadline expired, openly showcasing their defiance and submitting voluntary resignations.