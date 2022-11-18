1,200 Full-Time Twitter Employees Reportedly Left After Musk's Ultimatum
Twitter is facing an employee exodus that is remarkable to witness, but not entirely surprising. After laying off nearly half of Twitter's entire workforce within days of taking over as the new CEO, Elon Musk continued decimating entire departments and prompting the exit of brilliant minds like the top security and legal executives. Now, The New York Times reports that nearly 1,200 employees have resigned in yet another shock for the company, which is currently scrambling for talent to support crucial systems.
Musk recently wrote an email to employees detailing his plans for a Twitter 2.0, one that would go "extremely hardcore" with high intensity work and an engineering-driven approach. The focus is supposed to be on writing code, and in the eyes of Musk, even exceptional performance would be seen as "a passing grade." More importantly, Musk put a deadline, asking employees to either accept the proposal by Thursday evening at 5 pm, or leave with a 3-month severance pay.
It appears that Musk's message didn't sit well with a bunch of Twitter employees, of which there were only about 3,700 left following the aggressive lay-offs. Some of them even hung up through Musk's conference call, while others recorded footage of the countdown as Musk's deadline expired, openly showcasing their defiance and submitting voluntary resignations.
An irreversible path to losing employees
Per internal documents cited in the report, a total of 1,200 employees have chosen to say goodbye, which is nearly a third of Twitter's entire workforce, as per rough estimates. According to Insider, "less than half of the company's remaining roughly 4,000 employees chose on Thursday to stay at the company." Per Insider, the company is currently left with only about 2,000 employees. Fortune also reports that anywhere between 1,000 and 1,200 employees had resigned following Musk's Twitter 2.0 email.
Many senior software engineers at Twitter have left, but among people still working at Twitter are immigrants, whose visas depend on them having jobs.
Plus, it appears that not everyone who is left at Twitter is doing so because they believe in Musk's vision of hardcore engineering. Multiple journalists and startup figures have opined that a lot immigrant workers tied to work visa rules have no option but to stick with their current employer, especially those in the US. As per data seen by Vice on the U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Service's website, Twitter currently has approximately 300 employees working in its U. S. offices with an H-1B visa permit.
According to information shared by an anonymous employee with The Verge, "it will be extremely hard for Twitter to recover from here, no matter how hardcore the people who remain try to be." In the meantime, Musk is reportedly at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, interacting with the remaining employees and deciding on a future course of action. This is happening after Twitter suspended employee badge access and shut down its office until next week.