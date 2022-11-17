Twitter Temporarily Suspends Badge Access Amid Resignation Chaos

Elon Musk's attempt to make his workforce more "hardcore" seems to have blown up as spectacularly as a failed SpaceX launch. The billionaire made the majority of his fortune at companies like Tesla which have similar working policies to the ones he was trying to implement at Twitter. However, when presented with a choice between accepting longer hours and a more intense workload, where "only exceptional performance" gets a passing grade, a large portion of the staff have chosen the other option, resignation.

Staff was also offered the same severance package as their colleagues who were laid off earlier this month are meant to receive: three months' pay. Instead of seeing the email as a threat, hundreds may have seen it as a lifeline. Hundreds of staff members have allegedly denied Musk's request or simply not responded by the 5 p.m. Eastern Time deadline.

Combined with the mass layoffs earlier this month – which saw around half of the company's staff exit, several employees being fired for allegedly badmouthing the billionaire, and the axing of thousands of contractors — the company may now be operating on a skeleton crew, or unable to operate at all. Entitled "A Fork in the Road" and intended to get the employee base ready to build Twitter 2.0, Musk's ultimatum may have instead destroyed a company he spent $44 billion on just a few short weeks ago.