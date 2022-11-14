Thousands Of Twitter Contractors Reportedly Axed Without Warning After Widespread Layoffs

It's been an eventful two weeks since Elon Musk took control of Twitter in a $44 billion deal. The first thing he did after taking the reins of the company was to fire its entire senior management — including CEO Parag Agarwal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal head Vijaya Gadde. This happened shortly before he also kicked out Twitter's entire board of directors and filed for delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. Musk also announced he would form a content moderation council and that he intends to bring the company's short video platform, Vine, back from the dead.

This is aside from several announcements he made surrounding the company's controversial verification policy. Musk said he wanted to change Twitter's "lords & peasants" verification system and opened up verification status for everyone who agreed to pay the company a monthly fee of $8. Last week, Twitter debuted an "official" badge for some verified profiles — before Musk decided to take it back. The very next day saw Twitter arbitrarily halting its $7.99 Twitter Blue verification system.

The people most affected by Musk's Twitter takeover were his employees — with an estimated 50% of the company's staff affected by the layoffs that were immediately announced after Musk took over. An estimated 4000 Twitter employees lost their jobs in the most brutal round of layoffs since Twitter was founded in 2006. Just when we thought the worst was over for people who worked for Twitter, we now have reports about another massive round of firings that have affected anywhere between 4,400 and 5,500 contract workers working for the company.