Twitter Blue Subscription Vanishes As Elon Musk's Verification Disaster Grows

It's been difficult keeping track of all the ways Twitter has changed under Elon Musk since he bought the social platform for $44 billion. At the center of the storm lay Twitter's verification system — which had its share of controversies even before Musk took over. Musk vowed to remove Twitter's original "lords & peasants" verification system in which Twitter allegedly used arbitrary metrics to decide who was worthy of being verified.

Musk's solution was a revised Twitter Blue subscription that opened up the verification check mark for everyone who agreed to pay the company a monthly subscription fee of $8. Besides the coveted Blue tick, a Twitter Blue subscription also assured subscribers fewer ads and gave them the ability to upload longer videos. Musk also claimed that Twitter Blue subscribers' tweets would also receive priority rankings on the Twitter feed.

Despite concerns about scammers using the now "open to everyone" verification badge to impersonate people, Twitter rolled out the $8 Blue subscription tier to users across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Shortly after rolling out the revised Twitter Blue program, the company started classifying select Verified Twitter accounts under "official" checkmarks. Hours after the company debuted the "official" badge; Musk confirmed they were rolling it back. At around the same time, the company also killed the old Twitter system for verifying users.

In the latest update to the never-ending Twitter saga, the company seems to have arbitrarily stopped accepting Twitter Blue subscription requests.