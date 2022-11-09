What In The World Is Going On With Twitter's 'Official' Checkmarks?

Twitter's messy account verification system has come full circle within just a couple of days. After announcing that the verified blue checkmark status will be offered to every account that pays $8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription, the company revealed plans for another kind of verification that will come with an "Official" label right below the user name.

Earlier today, the "Official" label started rolling out for government institutions, news outlets, politicians, and other important figures, as the company had initially planned, per Engadget. However, the "Official" badge started appearing on the accounts of individuals like footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and a number of YouTube creators, as well.

In an interesting turn of events, the new badge started to vanish within the next few hours for verified accounts belonging to an individual. At first, it appeared to be an erroneous rollout, as the "Official" badge was not supposed to appear on such Twitter profiles. Well, it appears that Twitter's new free-speech-absolutist CEO killed the "Official" badge system within a day of rolling it out.

To recall, Musk originally lambasted Twitter's original "lords & peasants" system for account verification and sold the idea that $8 per month will give the blue tick mark to everyone. Concerns were immediately raised that any bad actor can purchase a blue tick to impersonate someone important or an organization.