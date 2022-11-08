Twitter Reveals How It'll Label Users Who Are Actually Verified

Ever since Twitter revealed plans for bundling verified blue checkmark badges with the $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription, there has been a lot of confusion and legitimate skepticism. The biggest worry is how the average Twitter user will distinguish between accounts that were verified before based on their influence and importance and the accounts that simply paid the $8 fee to get the blue badge.

Twitter has finally cleared the air around the verification mess. The company's Esther Crawford has revealed that some verified accounts that received the blue tick before the Musk era will get an "Official" text label on their profile pages. Accounts that simply paid their way to the blue check mark will not get the official label treatment.

A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why weâ€™re introducing the â€œOfficial" label to select accounts when we launch. pic.twitter.com/0p2Ae5nWpO — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022

Crawford clarifies that unlike the blue verified badge, the "Official" label is not for purchase. Instead, it will be reserved for "government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures." Twitter says the official label is just one of the experimental ways to differentiate between accounts that paid for the verified badge and those that actually deserved it based on their importance. The new labeling system is just a means to an end, but it's not really a foolproof solution.