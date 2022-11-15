Elon Musk Sets A New Twitter Blue Verified Relaunch Date

In a tweet published late in the day on November 15, Elon Musk revealed that the company's Blue subscription plan will launch once again toward the end of the month. Once November 29 rolls around, anyone on Twitter will be able to pay $8 per month to get the blue badge on their profile, though it's unclear what kind of changes may accompany the relaunch. Musk said only days ago that brands will soon have a way to verify which accounts have an association with them, though no specifics on that plan were provided.

Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

Musk mentions in his latest tweet that the team — those who remain, anyway — will use the extra time to ensure that the relaunched version of the Blue plan is "rock solid." He said in a subsequent tweet to someone who is now stuck with the Twitter name "chicken sandwich" that upon its revival, Blue subscribers will lose their verification badges if they change their verified name — presumably meaning the name they used when signing up. However, the badge will return after a review that confirms it doesn't violate any of Twitter's rules.

It remains unclear how long that review process may take, as Twitter is now down a considerable number of employees and, in some cases, entire teams were laid off. The loss of content moderators in particular has raised some concerns among advertisers who worry the rapid and drastic transformation may make Twitter a platform no longer worth buying ad space on, though many things remain to be seen.