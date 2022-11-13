Twitter Will Let Brands Verify Associated Accounts Following Parody Chaos

To those on the outside, it appears Elon Musk is making Twitter changes based on little more than impulse, and that hasn't proven particularly fruitful. Musk rallied hard on the notion of bringing "power to the people" by charging them $8 per month for a verification badge — meaning, of course, that the badge would be completely worthless when it came to actually verifying the authenticity of an account. Twitter's new owner seemed to dismiss those concerns early by, for example, replying to a tweet about the potential issue with a crying laughing emoji face.

However, it didn't take long for the new Twitter Blue subscription to catastrophically backfire as trolls made seemingly verified accounts that imitated popular brands like Nintendo, using those accounts to troll the public or post otherwise amusing content that the brands would never share.

In some cases, such as the fake yet seemingly verified Nintendo account that tweeted an image of Mario giving viewers the middle finger, the trolling was simply funny. In other cases, however, these accounts may have had major consequences for those unintentionally caught up in the madness. This seemingly triggered a quick change at Twitter, which pulled the Blue subscription, and now Musk is back to reveal another upcoming feature — one that, funnily enough, revolves entirely around actual verification.