Elon Musk Puts Stepping Down As Twitter Boss Up For Vote

Musk hasn't really explained the motive behind stepping down as the CEO of Twitter, but he claims that "the question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive." Replying to podcast host Lex Friedman, Musk mentioned that Twitter has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Musk is propping up Twitter based on his own Tesla holdings, and despite promising that he won't be selling any more Tesla stocks for months, he offloaded another pile worth $3.6 billion just three days ago.

Musk's reign as Twitter's new CEO with a free-speech-loving agenda and hardcore commitment from employees hasn't really turned Twitter into a cash cow. On the contrary, advertisers continue to be wary of the platform, and there's a visible user exodus happening, especially folks with influence. While there's a legion of his supporters that claim he's the right kind of leader for Twitter, some Tesla shareholders think otherwise.

No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Tesla investors had started to worry months ago that Musk's duties at Twitter will distract him from his responsibilities at the car company. Tesla's stock price has fallen to a two-year low of around $150 and the company's market cap has dropped below $500 billion for the first time since November 2020. Tesla investor Joe Cirincione blasted Musk for "killing the company with his antics." Separately, Tesla's third-largest individual shareholder, Leo KoGuan, says that "Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO."