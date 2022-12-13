Why Twitter Could Lose Up To 32 Million Users In The Next Two Years

Is Twitter doing well after Elon Musk took control of the site earlier this year? Well, we don't really know at this point. While it may be too soon to judge the impact the regime change has had on the social media platform since Musk took over, there is no denying that we have been receiving conflicting reports regarding the same. Soon after Musk took over the company, he repeatedly claimed that engagement levels on Twitter are at an all-time high. Unfortunately, because Twitter no longer publishes monthly active user data as it once used to, we are left with no option but to take Musk's claim at face value. At least a handful of independent reports do, however, concur with Musk's claims. Data from Social Media Today, for example, indicate a 44% surge in monthly active users post-acquisition.

At the same time, it is undeniable that many people chose to leave Twitter soon after Musk took control of the social media platform. Interestingly, a leaked internal Twitter document accessed by Reuters before Elon's takeover reveals that the company was already struggling to retain its most active users. Musk's takeover may have simply accelerated that process.

It is also too early to judge the impact of these "heavy tweeters" leaving the platform, given that they accounted for less than 10% of the company's monthly overall users. It is also unclear at this point if Musk is simply extrapolating the increased engagement on his Twitter account to the entirety of the company. According to Axios, engagement on Musk's Twitter account has significantly increased since he took over the company.