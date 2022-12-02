Hate Speech Incidents Spike On Twitter After Musk's Takeover, Research Finds

Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion a little over a month ago, the platform has gone through many changes — most of them bad. While some of the shenanigans may have been fun to watch, behind the comedy there's a lot of sadness. According to various reputable sources, mass layoffs combined with Musk's views on free speech may have resulted in Twitter becoming even more of a toxic cesspool than ever before, and it's currently experiencing a huge spike in hate speech.

When Twitter changed ownership, Musk got right to work. The billionaire fired thousands of people, and once that was over and done, he sent out an email announcing his plan for Twitter 2.0. In the email that was sent to remaining Twitter employees, Musk said that Twitter would now require them to be "hardcore," and if they were unable to commit, they would have to quit. If Musk hoped that most would choose to stay, the plan has backfired; many people took the severance package and left their jobs at Twitter. This, in turn, left the platform quite bare and devoid of many departments that were previously required to run it.

It's not just the employees of Twitter that are having a rough time. The content moderation on the platform seems to have become somewhat of an afterthought. It's no secret that Elon Musk is a "free speech absolutist," and since buying Twitter, he has reinstated some highly problematic and previously banned accounts — such as that of former president Donald Trump. These choices, combined with a lack of content moderation, might be adding up to something quite awful.