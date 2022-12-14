Elon Musk Gets His Chance To Take A Stand Against ElonJet

Twitter has suspended the infamous @ElonJet account, which tracked the movement of Elon Musk's private jet. Run by Jack Sweeney, a Florida university student who is also an aviation enthusiast, the Twitter account was actually an automated bot that kept an eye on a Gulfstream G650ER jet that carries around the new Twitter chief. Created in June 2020, the account's suspension appears rather odd, irrespective of the argument that went into silencing it.

Sweeney told CNBC that Musk has taken flights between points as short as a mere six miles apart, which raises serious questions about the carbon footprint of these flights in contrast to Musk's image of a clean energy messiah. He also created jet-tracking accounts for a few other billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Cuban, Donald Trump, and even Canadian rapper Drake. Notably, a majority of these jet tracking accounts including that of Bezos, Trump, and Gates have also been suspended.

My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Even more interesting is a previous claim from Musk, in which he cited his immense love for free speech and how he isn't going to take action against the @ElonJet account despite direct personal security risks. "My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane," Musk tweeted last month. While Twitter's official note says that the account is suspended, the community notes added to Musk's tweet claim that it has been banned.