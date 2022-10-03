The One Way This Teen Would Stop Tracking Elon's Jet

When you're the world's richest man, there isn't much you can't buy. But last year, Elon Musk turned down a counter offer from the owner of a particularly annoying Twitter account, after initially offering $5,000 to have it shut down. The account's owner, then-teenager Jack Sweeney, wanted $50,000 to stop tracking Musk's private jet — claiming he would put some of the money towards college and maybe even buy a Tesla. Musk didn't go for the five-figure offer, and as of October 2022, @ElonJet is still posting updates on the location of the billionaire's private plane. Alongside information on where the jet is flying from and where it has landed, the Twitter page provides details on the amount of fuel used, the cost of that fuel, and the carbon emissions the trip has produced.

Musk's main issue with the account, which uses a combination of bots and publicly available information to track the flights, seems to be security related. During his DM exchange with Sweeney, the SpaceX founder highlighted how he didn't "love the idea of being shot by a nutcase." Although the dedicated Twitter account does make things easier, flight data is logged with organizations like the FCC and anyone with a particular plane's registration details can use a flight tracking website or app to keep an eye on its movements.

As the account has over half a million followers, the idea that not all of them are fans of Musk isn't particularly outlandish. Musk also isn't the only celebrity to be targeted by the Floridian college student's Twitter accounts. Former world's richest man Jeff Bezos, rapper Drake, investor Mark Cuban, politician Nancy Pelosi, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates are amongst the many public figures whose flights have been tracked by Sweeney (via The Guardian).