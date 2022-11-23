Musk Starts Another Twitter Poll, This One Asking Of 'General Amnesty' For Suspended Accounts

Elon Musk has posted another Twitter poll, the results of which could see thousands of accounts unbanned. The billionaire was talking about bringing "free speech" to Twitter long before his takeover of the social media platform was confirmed. Speculation was also rife regarding the status of accounts that were banned under Twitter's old rules, but wouldn't have been sanctioned under whatever rules Musk was set to implement.

As you may expect, most of the speculation centered around high-profile accounts, most notably that of former president Donald Trump. Other right-wing figures who were banned from the platform include controversial former professor Jordan Peterson, provocateur Milo Yianoppolis, and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Initially, Musk said an independent content moderation council would be formed before any major decisions, including unbanning, were made. However, that idea was eventually abandoned. On November 18, Musk gave some clarification on Twitter's current rules. He stated that "freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom of reach" and said that while controversial speech would be allowed, some posts would be "max de-boosted and demonetized." The world's richest man's logic is that people would have to seek that type of content out on Twitter, much like they do on the general internet. Musk also unbanned several high-profile accounts, including Kathy Griffin, who was banned for impersonating him, the aforementioned Jordan Peterson, and the satirical website the Babylon Bee. Since then, Musk has stated that Alex Jones would not be unbanned and came up with a creative way of deciding what to do with President Trump's account.