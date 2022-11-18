Musk Clarifies Twitter's Approach To 'Freedom Of Speech' Reinstates Several Banned Users

If you've been hoping that things over on Twitter might eventually calm down, and you expected a pleasant, calm community to emerge from the ashes, you may be disappointed. New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has just clarified the company's approach to freedom of speech, and as a result of these new rules, some previously banned accounts have been reinstated. Will the famously banned former president Donald Trump recover his account too? Here's what we know.

Ever since Musk bought Twitter, things have been pretty rough on the social media app. While some users thrive on chaos, others are fleeing from it, moving to platforms such as Mastodon or Tumblr. For employees, there certainly isn't much to thrive on. Musk's first order of business was to fire all of the executives and make himself the sole CEO, which he then followed up with firing thousands of employees, some of them in a public and humiliating manner.

Recently, Musk sent out a company-wide email alerting his new employees that Twitter 2.0 requires to be them more "hardcore." This includes working extra long hours in what promises to be a stressful environment. The employees were given the choice to accept the new working conditions or resign, and they were given very little time to think about it. Now, the app may be facing shortages because of how many employees are choosing to end their employment rather than work under Musk's reign.