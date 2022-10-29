Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well

Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.

Truth Social hasn't really taken off, but that may not matter in a couple of months. Messages sent between Musk and Twitter's former CEO Parag Agrawal suggest that the company's new owner intends to reverse all permanent bans that aren't applied to spam accounts or accounts that have "explicitly advocated violence." On the flip side, the decision may somehow be out of Musk's hands. In a bid to quell some of the fears surrounding his takeover, Musk has opted to form a "moderation council" to oversee major decisions that are being made about the platform. Those major decisions include exactly where the line is drawn with regard to free speech on Twitter, and which bans ultimately get overturned.

Musk previously described Trump's ban as "morally wrong," so even with the moderation council in place, there is a more than reasonable chance Trump's Twitter account will be unbanned following the takeover. But Twitter might not be the only mainstream social media platform Trump regains access to ahead of the 2024 election.