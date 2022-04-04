The Big Problem People Have With Trump's Truth Social App

After former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter — a social media platform where he was very active and had a large following — he announced the formation of a new media company called Trump Media & Technology Group. That company's first product is a new social media network called Truth Social, which claims to be a "big tent" platform "without discriminating against political ideology." Months after the announcement of Truth Social in October 2021, the social media network launched on February 21st, 2022. For a lot of prospective users, there's just one problem: they can't start using it yet.

Despite being out for more than a month, Truth Social still seems to be in the process of rolling out. In a new report, the BBC details the struggles the social media platform has faced, with many users being placed onto waitlists while Trump himself remains mostly quiet on the platform. Add to that a limited number of supported platforms and it becomes clear that Truth's launch has been slow at best and clumsy at worst.

While the BBC notes that Truth Social was one of the most downloaded apps on the iOS App Store the day it launched, it has since fallen out of the App Store's most popular list. At the moment, Truth is also only available on iOS — navigating to the Truth Social website simply shows a splash screen with a download link for the iOS version, while the Android link is grayed out with the words "coming soon." So, not only is the social media network seemingly impossible to access on the web, but the Android version also isn't live yet either.