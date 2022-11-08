Tesla Stock Woes Bring Elon Musk's Net Worth Below $200 Billion

Elon Musk has lost his double-centi-billionaire status, marking the second time that his net worth has fallen below the $200 billion mark in just over a year. According to Forbes, the triple-chief of Tesla, Twitter, and SpaceX was worth $195.6 billion in the early hours of Tuesday. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's total net worth was in the $179 billion ballpark at the time of writing.

For comparison, Musk's net worth was estimated to be around $304 billion in the first week of January 2022, when he recorded a huge $30 billion jump in a single day. Musk again touched the $300 billion net worth mark in April 2022. Furthermore, in November 2021, Musk's net worth reached an all-time high of $335 billion (via CNBC).

The latest dip in the billionaire's net worth is attributed to the sliding Tesla stock, which lost 7% in its value on Wall Street. Interestingly, Musk's net worth is now about $74 billion short of the figures recorded in mid-April, when he first disclosed his stake in Twitter, which eventually evolved into complete private ownership.