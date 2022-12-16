Watch A Tesla Plaid Take On Lucid Air Sapphire And Bugatti In An Epic Drag Race

Regardless of what you may think of Tesla, Elon Musk, or a litany of other things, there is one indisputable fact: the Tesla Model S plaid is fast. There's no debate or fighting in the comment section of numerous car blogs. It's startlingly quick to accelerate and smashes most automotive records by its mere existence. It has three electric motors that generate 1,020 horsepower to all four wheels and puts out 1050 foot-pounds of torque (via Hagerty). That's more torque than a new diesel heavy-duty truck.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is also incredibly fast. It's the stripped-down, racing version of the Chiron, that can accelerate itself from stationary to 60 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds. Bugatti's entire point of existence during this period in automotive history is to be faster than any other car and car-like object on four wheels. It costs several million dollars and has a quad-turbocharged sixteen-cylinder engine the size of a house that sends 1,479 wild French horses to all four wheels. When it comes to internal combustion cars, the Chiron is the pinnacle. Even the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon can't conjure up enough speed magic to beat the Bugatti.

It's been thought that the Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest accelerating car on the planet with a real-world 0-60 time of 2.1 seconds. The trimotor 1200-plus horsepower Lucid Air Sapphire also accomplishes the same feat in 2.1 seconds. Who is truly faster off the line? There's only one way to find out: on the track.