The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona

In 2022, the Dodge Charger Daytona is a future EV. In 1969, it was something else entirely. That Charger Daytona was a supercar decades before that word came into the modern lexicon. It was made to do one thing: win at NASCAR races.

NASCAR of the 1960s is wildly different than the mega spectacle it is today. For one, stock cars were ones anyone could go out and buy. They were modified for safety and tuned for racing but were more or less the same cars you could find in a dealership. NASCAR regulations at the time stipulated that any car used in a race had to be mass produced and available for sale.

Dodge had the idea to take a 1969 Dodge Charger, an already extremely capable muscle car, and squeeze every possible ounce of performance out of it. It was equipped with the legendary 426 cubic inch "Hemi" V8 or 440 cubic inch V8 and given aerodynamic upgrades that would make a Cessna jealous (via MotorBiscuit).