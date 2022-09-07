The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
In 2022, the Dodge Charger Daytona is a future EV. In 1969, it was something else entirely. That Charger Daytona was a supercar decades before that word came into the modern lexicon. It was made to do one thing: win at NASCAR races.
NASCAR of the 1960s is wildly different than the mega spectacle it is today. For one, stock cars were ones anyone could go out and buy. They were modified for safety and tuned for racing but were more or less the same cars you could find in a dealership. NASCAR regulations at the time stipulated that any car used in a race had to be mass produced and available for sale.
Dodge had the idea to take a 1969 Dodge Charger, an already extremely capable muscle car, and squeeze every possible ounce of performance out of it. It was equipped with the legendary 426 cubic inch "Hemi" V8 or 440 cubic inch V8 and given aerodynamic upgrades that would make a Cessna jealous (via MotorBiscuit).
A winged terror
From Talladega to Daytona, the Charger Daytona was a monster for anyone racing against it. It was the first stock car to hit 200mph on a track.
Over the 1969 and 1970 seasons, the aerodynamic Charger won six races. It's cousin from Plymouth, the Superbird, won eight races (via Motortrend). Ford attempted to follow up with its own cars, the Ford Torino Talladega and the less-subtly named Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II. These vehicles, with their wild aerodynamics were dubbed the "Aero Cars." And NASCAR didn't like them one bit.
NASCAR banned the ludicrous wings and nose cones after just a year. The Daytona was just too good at racing.
Overall, Dodge made just 503 Charger Daytonas before setting its sights on more pedestrian cars. Nowadays, Charger Daytonas are incredibly rare, and seeing one in person is special. Surviving examples sell for absurd amounts. Even dilapidated barn finds demand huge prices at auction.
Over 50 years later, the Charger Daytona is remembered as a prime example of function over form. It looked wild and raced like it too.