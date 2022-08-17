Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Teases Electric Muscle Cars To Come

If you've ever wondered what the future holds for the Dodge Charger, then you're about to receive a pretty big hint. Dodge has been promising to join Ford on the electric muscle bandwagon for a while now, and its new concept gives us our first solid glimpse at what that may mean. While the Charger with a charging port will introduce some significant changes, the company claims the core of the car will remain the same. Despite the fact a motor is taking the place of a traditional gas-powered engine, the company claims its Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept still "drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge, and feels like Dodge."

In a statement ahead of the vehicle's unveiling, Dodge's Tim Kuniskis claims, "The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept exists because performance made us do it." Kuniskis went on to make some very bold claims about the concept vehicle's performance and impact, stating that the Charger Daytona SRT Concept "can do more than run the car show circuit," before going on to claim the car "will redefine American muscle."

Yesterday, Dodge gave us a glimpse of the Hornet, its upcoming entry-level electric performance vehicle. Kuniskis says the unveiling of the new electric concept is just the next step. "When we said it was going to be an electric summer for Dodge, we meant it," he says.