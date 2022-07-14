The Tragic Truth About This Dukes Of Hazzard Star's Dodge Charger
If you grew up watching The Dukes of Hazzard, you know all about the infamous General Lee. Between January 1979 and February 1985, that Hemi orange 1969 Dodge Charger got the Duke boys from Hazzard County out of more close calls with Boss Hogg and Roscoe P Coaltrain. It jumped over more things and carried more moonshine than any good ole car had the right. It may not have had any dialogue, but it appeared in all but one episode and was as much a character of the CBS television show as Luke, Bo, Daisy, or Uncle Jesse.
Bo Duke was played by John Schneider, who has since gone on to have a successful Hollywood career with over 170 credits to his name, including portraying Superman's adoptive dad on "Smallville." He is also a country music recording artist and owned and operated John Schneider Studios, a 58-acre production facility located in Holden, Louisiana, specifically designed to provide independent filmmakers with tight budgets a place to make movies. It's where his own version of the General Lee resided. Then Hurrican Ida struck.
This is one obstacle the General couldn't avoid
Ida landed on Sunday, August 29, near Port Fourchon as a Category 4 hurricane. The sustained winds of 150 mph battered everything in the vicinity, including John Schneider's home and studio in Holden. Ida is now considered the second most destructive hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana, sitting only behind Hurricane Katrina (2005).
Schneider and his family were in Nashville, Tennessee, organizing flood relief efforts for victims in Middle Tennessee at the time, so they were unharmed. However, they couldn't say the same for his home, studio, or the General Lee. A picture from the outside the studio shortly after Ida rampaged through shows the General tilted up on its side by large roots, with a tall pecan tree laying on top of its crumpled roof.
A report from TMZ shortly after the incident said this was only a "stunt car," and Schneider owns "several" others models of the General. Schneider gave an exclusive interview to the Daily Mail where this was confirmed. According to Schneider, the damaged General Lee wasn't even a 1969 Charger but a modified Ford Crown Victoria they used as a stunt car at the studio for a few years. He planned to restore it but only "straighten it out a little bit and leave it that way."