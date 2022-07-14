The Tragic Truth About This Dukes Of Hazzard Star's Dodge Charger

Ida landed on Sunday, August 29, near Port Fourchon as a Category 4 hurricane. The sustained winds of 150 mph battered everything in the vicinity, including John Schneider's home and studio in Holden. Ida is now considered the second most destructive hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana, sitting only behind Hurricane Katrina (2005).

Schneider and his family were in Nashville, Tennessee, organizing flood relief efforts for victims in Middle Tennessee at the time, so they were unharmed. However, they couldn't say the same for his home, studio, or the General Lee. A picture from the outside the studio shortly after Ida rampaged through shows the General tilted up on its side by large roots, with a tall pecan tree laying on top of its crumpled roof.

A report from TMZ shortly after the incident said this was only a "stunt car," and Schneider owns "several" others models of the General. Schneider gave an exclusive interview to the Daily Mail where this was confirmed. According to Schneider, the damaged General Lee wasn't even a 1969 Charger but a modified Ford Crown Victoria they used as a stunt car at the studio for a few years. He planned to restore it but only "straighten it out a little bit and leave it that way."