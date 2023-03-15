BMW Confirms I5 EV For 2023, With More 5 Series Cars To Follow

BMW has just announced plans for an all-electric 5 Series that will arrive later this year, alongside other gas-guzzling models in the same lineup. This will mark the first time that the BMW 5 Series sedans will get an all-electric treatment. However, the company notes that given the flexibility of the powertrain architecture, it can serve as a plug-in hybrid as well.

Citing the success of the BMW i4 M50, board chairman Oliver Zipse mentioned that it was the highest-selling M-class car by the brand worldwide last year. Naturally, an electrified successor in the BMW 5 series was expected, considering its popularity. "A fully electric version of performance version from BMW M GmbH will also be included in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan line-up," Zipse added.

The core BMW 5 Series cars will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines powered by the in-house 48V mild hybrid technology. BMW is promising a higher degree of comfort, a sportier design, and the BMW Curved Display inside the cabin running BMW Operating System 8.5 software. Interestingly, plans for an electrified BMW 5 series run all the way into 2024, as well.