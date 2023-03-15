BMW Confirms I5 EV For 2023, With More 5 Series Cars To Follow
BMW has just announced plans for an all-electric 5 Series that will arrive later this year, alongside other gas-guzzling models in the same lineup. This will mark the first time that the BMW 5 Series sedans will get an all-electric treatment. However, the company notes that given the flexibility of the powertrain architecture, it can serve as a plug-in hybrid as well.
Citing the success of the BMW i4 M50, board chairman Oliver Zipse mentioned that it was the highest-selling M-class car by the brand worldwide last year. Naturally, an electrified successor in the BMW 5 series was expected, considering its popularity. "A fully electric version of performance version from BMW M GmbH will also be included in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan line-up," Zipse added.
The core BMW 5 Series cars will be offered in both petrol and diesel engines powered by the in-house 48V mild hybrid technology. BMW is promising a higher degree of comfort, a sportier design, and the BMW Curved Display inside the cabin running BMW Operating System 8.5 software. Interestingly, plans for an electrified BMW 5 series run all the way into 2024, as well.
Ambitious plans, tighter competition
The automaker says it will also launch an all-electric version of the BMW 5 Series Touring in the Spring season next year. It will be marketed as the "BMW i5 Touring," and will serve as the first all-electric Touring model. The car, according to Zipse, will give BMW a chance to capitalize on a "unique selling point in [that] segment."
However, BMW won't be the lone wolf in that market segment. The Lucid Air Pure RWD is right around the corner, and rivals from established brands like the Tesla Model S, Mercedes EQE, and Audi's e-Tron GT line-up are already up for grabs with their own compelling set of tricks and features.
Towards, the end of the year, BMW also plans to launch the iX2 electric SUV. The company hasn't shared a lot of details about this model, but earlier this year, test mules were clicked. The company also shared that MINI and Rolls Royce will become exclusively all-electric brands within the next decade. Production of the MINI Countryman EV begins next year, while the all-electric Rolls Royce Spectre will arrive in 2030.