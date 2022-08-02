BMW Reveals Its Cheapest All-Electric Car In The U.S.

BMW is adding a new EV to its lineup, the confusingly named i4 eDrive35, which also takes home the honor of being the German automaker's most affordable electric ride. Starting at $51,400, production is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022, while the first batch of shipments will land on U.S. soil in 2023's first quarter.

The company is touting a range of 260 miles for the BMW i4 eDrive35, which pits it against the likes of Volkswagen's ID.4 SUV, Polestar 2, and the Hyundai Kona Electric, all of which also fall in the same price bracket. BMW has cut some corners on the i4 eDrive35 by reducing the battery capacity to 66 kWh (down from 81 kWh from the i4 eDrive40), while the charging speeds max out at 180 kW, a small deprecation over the 200 kW figure touted by the i4 M50 model.

Yes, BMW is serving less for the lower asking price, but those are the only two meaningful areas where the i4 eDrive35 might look like a lesser car. On the ground, not much else has changed compared to the pricier eDrive40 model. The latest BMW offering shares the same Gen5 eDrive powertrain as the other i4 series cars and even the premium iX model.