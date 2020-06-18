Lamborghini debuts Urus Pearl Capsule SUV

Lamborghini has presented the first Urus design edition known as the Urus Pearl Capsule SUV. The automaker says the Pearl Capsule signifies “the start of new adventures in color and features for the Lamborghini Super SUV.” The first exclusive customization option for the Urus was created by the Lamborghini Centro Stile design department.

The Pearl Capsule design edition gets a two-tone exterior featuring high-gloss four-layer pearl colors of Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis, and Verde Mantis. All three colors are in combination with a high gloss black roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip, and other details. The special edition features matte gray tailpipes complemented by 23-inch high-gloss black rims with a body-color accent.

The interior trim is based on a unique two-tone color combination that has hexagon-shaped apostrophes stitching with logo embroidery on the headrest. The interior also gets carbon fiber and black anodized aluminum details. An exclusive Pearl Capsule option is a fully-electric seat with perforated Alcantara for comfort.

Urus Pearl Capsule is available on the 2021 model year. Lambo notes that it delivered more than 8300 of the SUVs globally since launch in 2019. The Urus is highly customizable, including additional customizations available by the Lamborghini Ad Personam program.

Since it launched, Lamborghini says that the most popular color options have been hues of gray, followed by the traditional Lambo yellow. The new pearl colors used in the Pearl Capsule edition include yellow, orange, and green. A new metallic gray color has been added called Grigio Keres as have several matte colors in black, gray, blue, and white. The Lamborghini Urus starts at $218,000 in the United States. Pricing for the Pearl Capsule addition is unknown.