2023 BMW M3 Competition xDrive Review: Bonafide Supercar Killer

Only a fool would conclude the BMW M3 Competition xDrive's grille is a dealbreaker. The German automaker's snout-du-jour has proved divisive: no longer nostrils so much as outsized bunny teeth, and about which even loyalists generally conclude, "Well, you can't see it from inside, at least."

If you're still thinking about the M3's grille while gripping its chunky sports wheel, you're missing the point. Aesthetics are subjective, and "perfection" is only ever aspirational, but it's hard to deny that BMW's smallest sports sedan delivers an outsized wallop when it comes to performance. In fact, you could probably sell tickets to watch owners of other, more expensive sports cars get taken down a peg or three.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The Techno Violet Metallic of this particular car was limited to the M3 Edition 50 Jarh BMW M, which is a shame because the gleaming dark purple suits the sedan perfectly. There are, at least, plenty of even more bright options among the usual gray, black, and silver finishes. São Paulo Yellow, for example, will leave nobody second-guessing whether something special just drove past. Staggered wheels — 19-inches at the front, 20-inches at the rear — sport skinny rubber that prioritizes grip over compliance.