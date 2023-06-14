2023 BMW XM Review: Never Boring

The BMW XM isn't seeking your approval, nor is it trying to change the world. A six-figure SUV that's both a V8 and plug-in electric, with "what the heck is that?!" style and the rear cabin aesthetic of a Hollywood casting couch, would usually be the kind of one-off frippery that automakers wheel out once at a car show and then disappears without a trace. Only you can head to your nearest BMW dealer and, credit rating depending, put in an order for an XM yourself.

Usually, this is the point where I'd try to put a car into its context: justify its existence, or at least tell you how the manufacturer itself justifies it. The XM, though, belies such mainstreaming. We already know electrified vehicles can be epically fast; we already know that big, luxury SUVs can be oddly sporting, even in tight corners. We already know, quite frankly, that BMW isn't afraid of boundary-pushing design, even if it turns off some potential buyers in the process.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

On paper, then, there's little practical reason for the XM's existence. It is a roughly $160,000 folly; an experiment nobody asked for and, even as BMW proudly presents us with the results of said experiment, still goes misunderstood. Facts that make it all the weirder, then, that the biggest question isn't why this plug-in hybrid sports SUV exists, but why is it so darn likable?