2023 BMW XM Revealed As A Hybrid SUV Monster: Power And Price

The 2023 BMW XM is a plug-in hybrid that puts monstrous M Performance power in a luxury SUV, but at what cost? When it comes to BMW's sporty hybrid range, the i8 is probably what first comes to mind. Despite being a head-turner, the underwhelming performance of its 1.5-liter three cylinder engine didn't exactly compliment its supercar-esque looks, despite the best efforts of some bolted-on electric motors, and saw BMW eventually kill it off in 2020.

The automaker's latest foray into the sport PHEV world now offers beefy performance to go along with its aggressive exterior, however. In a press release, the German automaker introduced its first-ever electric hybrid BMW M model: a hybrid powerhouse "in a form never experienced before." Based on the striking — and controversial — XM Concept unveiled in late 2021, the production version sees some aesthetic changes as it heads to the factory.

The 2023 BMW XM is actually the first original M model since the iconic M1 supercar debuted in 1978. It certainly has power worthy of its M badge, utilizing a 194-horsepower electric motor paired with a 438-horsepower 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This lets the XM go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, BMW says, with a top speed of 155 mph. Opting for the M Driver's Package bumps the 2023 BMW XM's top speed further, to 168 mph, though if you're only using the electric motor then that drops to 87 mph. While its 30-mile all-electric range is certainly an improvement over the i8's, being economical isn't the only thing this M-powered hybrid brings to the table.