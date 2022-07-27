BMW Owners Are Stealing Their Heated Seats Back

BMW's heated seats subscription has been drawing the ire of customers, and now they're finding ways to climb its notorious paywall. In 2020, the German automaker introduced its biggest software update ever with Operating System 7. While this software update included plenty of enhancements, it also contained something that irked some of its clientele: a bigger emphasis on microtransactions. BMW's ConnectedDrive Store started to deliver Functions on Demand including otherwise-locked features like adaptive M suspension, simulated exhaust sounds, and of course, heated seats. The resulting backlash of the announcement prompted BMW to respond tersely, explaining that 90% of BMWs sold in the U.S. already have heated seats by default.

The German manufacturer defended its software service subscription saying the system was put in place to give financial flexibility to those not willing to pay up-front for the extra features. The heated seat subscription can range from $18 per month up to $300 for three years. Since heated seats are already embedded into the hardware of most modern BMW models, owners have begun taking an alternate route to activate features currently blocked behind what is effectively a paywall.

The ConnectedDrive system is active in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Germany, and South Africa. This system has not yet been activated in vehicles sold inside the United States. It'll be interesting to see if citizens of North America respond to software-locked features the same way as BMW owners abroad.