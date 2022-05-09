Why Some New BMWs May Need A Software Update

If you own a relatively new BMW vehicle and, for some reason, cannot use either Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, you now know why this is happening. While BMW is yet to confirm the models affected by this issue, 9to5Google reports that most of these vehicles were shipped to markets like the United States, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom and bear the code "6P1" in their production code.

Additionally, based on forum posts, it is also becoming evident that most of the cars that have this issue were made in the first four months of 2022. It remains unclear at this moment if the newer cars made by the company will continue to have this problem. Now that BMW has promised to fix this issue soon, this saga should be done and dusted by the end of June. And given that all this could be done via a simple software update, BMW may not find it too hard to fix.

Interestingly, it is not just BMW that is facing issues getting hold of enough chips to put inside cars. BMW's archrival Mercedes seems to be in an even more worrying position after it shipped several of its cars without some chips (via Korea Economic Daily). The company did, however, promise buyers that they would get the chips installed on the cars when they become available.