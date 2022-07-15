BMW Speaks Up After Getting Slammed Over Heated Seat Subscriptions

Recently, news broke out that sent BMW enthusiasts into a bit of an uproar — the carmaker is charging a subscription for enabling heated seats in its vehicles. While this subscription model is yet to be implemented in the U.S., it has been spotted in the U.K., Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, and South Africa. In these countries, certain BMW owners are able to opt-in and purchase a monthly subscription that will remove the software block for heated seats. This isn't BMW's first rodeo when it comes to microtransactions — it has a shop filled with similar features, also accessible in the United States. Today, the brand responded to the widespread criticism in a short statement.

As mentioned, it's not exactly a new thing for BMW to put luxury features behind a paywall. However, when Jalopnik reported on the launch of this subscription in South Korea, many people were left disappointed. A BMW is hardly the cheapest vehicle there is, so many felt that it was unfair to slap on an extra monthly subscription on top of that. Moreover, the fee would be paid only for BMW to issue a software update for that particular vehicle. For the vehicles that this applies to, the hardware for the heated seats is already in place, but it's disabled unless the customer paid for the feature when they first bought the car.

A quick look at the BMW U.K. store shows us a whole list of subscription-based features that BMW will unlock for you if you pay for it. This includes front seat heating, driving assistant, steering wheel heating, and several other features, with prices ranging from the equivalent of $12 per month to hundreds of dollars in an upfront payments.