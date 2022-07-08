2022 BMW 230i Review: On The Shoulders Of Wee Giants

When considering the BMW brand, it's hard to ignore the extremes. Those top-trim models with badges like M and Competition dominate the headlines with lots of power, as well as making eyes water with their significant sticker prices. Middle-aged bloat makes these cars bigger and heavier, and in return they require buckets of power to reach the performance numbers demanded by those chasing numbers.

Big power, big numbers, and big money are not what made BMW legendary, though. No, the reputation of the Bavarian automaker was burnished with compact sedans and coupes such as the iconic 2002. The vast majority of these earliest BMWs were not wild, near race-spec cars (or crossovers for that matter) barely tamed for the street. Instead they delivered genuine driving enjoyment without demanding much of the driver.

This 2022 BMW 230i Coupe is a refreshing change from the absurdity afflicting the range toppers throughout the lineup. Moderate power, a comfortable ride, and a rewarding driving experience once defined entry-level Bimmers. Here, it almost feels like a throwback to a simpler time.