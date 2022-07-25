The Forgotten BMW Concept Car That's Still Futuristic Today

BMW's first supercar had a successor that never made it to production, but what this concept car would've offered might make enthusiasts wish it's available today. It's not every day BMW decides to create a supercar, but in the '70s ... it actually did. This came in the form of the BMW M1 which debuted in 1978 (via BMW M). The M1 was designed by esteemed Italian automobile designer Giorgetto Giugiaro and was specifically created to compete in the German Racing Championship.

However, its overdue development process prevented it from competing, so BMW had to create its own M1 Procar series instead to showcase its racing prowess. Using a 3.5-liter 6-cylinder engine producing 277 horsepower, and capable of reaching speeds of up to 165 mph, the M1 was considered the fastest German car of its time. The first BMW supercar eventually went on to be a success in the motorsport scene, but with only 460 M1s ever made, it would've also been the last of its kind ... but was it?