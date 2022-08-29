Lamborghini's Biggest Electric Supercar Challenge Isn't What You Think — Exclusive Interview

It's a self-imposed challenge that, within reason, sees Lamborghini step off the treadmill of maximum speed above all else. While the typical customer may have deep pockets and a taste for acceleration, Mohr and his team is also realistic in acknowledging that only a fraction of that audience has legit racing skill. "Our task is to give them a car that they can enjoy, and they have fun with the car," he explains. "This was the mission."

Ironically, then, though the Urus Performante is certainly speedier than the regular Urus (which will stay on sale alongside it), Mohr isn't convinced that most owners will actually be able to tell the difference. "I can guarantee to you, you will not feel — if you go zero to 200 — you will not feel the time improvement," the CTO says. "There is one, but you will not. You can read it in a newspaper and say, "okay, I'm so proud, I'm so proud," but in reality you cannot feel it."

Instead, the emphasis is on more usable performance and part of an overarching ethos for engaging sports cars that has relevance beyond just high-displacement super SUVs. "You will feel directly that the steering behavior feels completely different," Mohr explains. "And also, when you are fast on the mountain roads, you feel even in the absolute limit of the of the public road, you feel that the car turns better in, the car follows much, much more better your steering request. This gives you trust in the car, and then you can go easier to the limit. This is my philosophy."