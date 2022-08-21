The Wildest And Most Memorable Cars Of Monterey Car Week 2022

Monterey Car Week is infamous for its supercars and super-rich attendees, and 2022's event was no different with a cornucopia of exotics — and some unexpected wildcards for the rest of us. Though the concepts were free-flowing, as at any car show, the big ticket items at California's most glamorous automotive event were the limited-edition models from marques like Bugatti, Bentley, and McLaren.

For those hypercars, the reality is that Monterey is a showcase debut, but not a sales showroom. Most of the high-end exclusives have long been allocated to the automakers' most loyal clientele, a diminutive audience that has seen the early designs — and put down their credit card — long before the real vehicles are unveiled on stage.

For 2022, the big theme has been "goodbye gasoline" as supercar companies embrace the inevitability of electrification. Whether it's Bugatti's W16 engine or Bentley's W12, the days of gas are numbered. That doesn't mean there isn't still time for some multi-million dollar last hurrahs, as the best of the old-school remind us why they've been so compelling all this time. Read on for some of the biggest launches of Monterey Car Week 2022.