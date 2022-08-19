Bugatti W16 Mistral Puts A $5 Million Price On The End Of An Era

Bugatti may have given the W16 engine its marching orders, but the 16-cylinder behemoth isn't going out quietly. The outsized heart of the Chiron, and the Veyron before it, the powertrain is getting one final, road-going outing in the shape of the Bugatti W16 Mistral. Set to be produced in vanishingly small numbers, the new car not only gives the gas engine its swan song, but also acts as a surprising first in recent Bugatti history.

Bugatti

It's actually the first roadster in Bugatti's Chiron era, all previous versions of the hypercar being coupes. While traditionally there's a softening involved in going from hard-top to open, that's certainly not the case here — in fact, the W16 Mistral sets a hefty benchmark for Bugatti's future electric models to meet.

Bugatti

Unsurprisingly, the 8-liter, 12-cylinder engine — with its quad turbos — is the star of the show here. Based on the same variant as in the Chiron Super Sport 300+, it offers 1,600 PS (1,578 horsepower) and the capacity to drive the W16 Mistral to around 260 miles per hour.