Kia EV6 GT Packs 576 Electric Horses And A Drift Mode
You might not associate Kia with performance vehicles first, but with 576 horsepower on tap, the new EV6 GT aims to change that. Unveiled today during Monterey Car Week 2022, the all-electric crossover eschews Kia's usual strategy of sensible, affordable motoring in favor of something much, much faster.
In fact, the automaker says, the EV6 GT will do 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.4 seconds — and it'll keep going all the way to 161 miles per hour, too. Kia even dispatched it to validation testers AMCI, which pit the EV6 GT against a Ferrari Roma and a Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder RWD.
While it's probably not likely to be on the cross-shopping list for many performance car buyers, those who opt for the EV6 GT when it arrives in Kia dealerships in the U.S. in Q4 2022 will be pleased to know that the electric car bested its Italian rivals in a drag race.
Up to 206 miles of range
Neither of the exotics can match the Kia model's practicality, either. You still get seating for five and plenty of cargo space, and the 77.4 kWh battery is rated for up to 206 miles of range. The 800-volt fast-charging support means a 0% to 70% charge can be done in under 18 minutes, assuming you can find a 350 kW DC fast charger.
Of course, Kia hasn't been able to resist dressing the EV6 GT up a little, too. That includes unique front and rear fascia, a rear spoiler and diffuser, and special 21-inch alloy wheels. Neon-accented brake calipers are included, too, with quad pistons at the front clamping down on larger 15-inch discs. The rear gets 14.2-inch discs. Z-rated Goodyear Eagle F1 tires are standard.
There's an electronic Limited Slip Differential, a stiffened chassis, and changes to the electronically controlled suspension; Kia has also increased the steering ratio. The front motor delivers 160 kW, while the rear adds 270 kW, for a total of 430 kW and 546 lb-ft of torque.
The most powerful production Kia so far
That's enough to make the EV6 GT the most powerful production Kia so far. The automaker has added several new drive modes to the usual options, with GT Drive Mode pushing the car to its most eager. Drift Mode, meanwhile, focuses power on the rear wheels, while My Drive Mode allows for a custom setting depending on the driver's preferences. Kia also added two new sounds to the array that the EV6 GT can play when driving.
Inside, there are performance front bucket seats trimmed in vegan suede and with green piping and GT logos. There are more neon green accents elsewhere, plus ambient lighting. Kia isn't talking pricing for the EV6 GT yet, but the current 2022 EV6 starts at $41,400 and tops out right now at $56,400 for the EV6 GT-Line e-AWD. That offers 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque, suggesting that there might be quite the premium to pay for the sort of power the EV6 GT brings to the party.