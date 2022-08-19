Kia EV6 GT Packs 576 Electric Horses And A Drift Mode

You might not associate Kia with performance vehicles first, but with 576 horsepower on tap, the new EV6 GT aims to change that. Unveiled today during Monterey Car Week 2022, the all-electric crossover eschews Kia's usual strategy of sensible, affordable motoring in favor of something much, much faster.

In fact, the automaker says, the EV6 GT will do 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.4 seconds — and it'll keep going all the way to 161 miles per hour, too. Kia even dispatched it to validation testers AMCI, which pit the EV6 GT against a Ferrari Roma and a Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder RWD.

While it's probably not likely to be on the cross-shopping list for many performance car buyers, those who opt for the EV6 GT when it arrives in Kia dealerships in the U.S. in Q4 2022 will be pleased to know that the electric car bested its Italian rivals in a drag race.