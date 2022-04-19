Audi Urbansphere Concept Is An Outsized Self-Driving Luxury Apartment On Wheels

Having long been the standard bearer for luxury automobiles, German manufacturer Audi made its move into the EV. segment with it's e-tron line of electric and hybrid vehicles. Audi's latest concept car has broken cover, and if size and convenience are your lodestar, the Urbansphere may just fit the bill. The seeming realization of the automaker's vision of how autonomous transportation may fit into future "megacities," Urbansphere starts with the promise of vast amounts of cabin space and then builds an electric pod around that.

Audi

The Urbansphere is perfectly suited, Audi argues, for operation in traffic-dense Chinese megacities, though it could also be useful in any urban setting in which space is a prized commodity. The steering wheel, the pedals, and, indeed, anything you'd associate with manually driving a vehicle have been removed. Instead, the Urbansphere is hoping you'll settle back, relax, and just enjoy the ride.