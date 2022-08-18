Acura Precision EV Concept Unleashes A Huge Glowing Grille For A Huge Electric Milestone

Acura's first all-electric SUV is coming, and it's previewing just what we might expect from that turning point for the automaker with a new EV concept car. The Acura Precision EV Concept aims to tease just how the company's design language could evolve when the gas engine is left behind and electric motors take its place.

This concept-first design strategy is one we've seen play out at Acura before. The automaker's current aesthetic, with its sizable trapezoidal grille and bold character lines, was itself previewed by the Acura Precision Concept back in 2016. Then, the sleek four-door sedan was a vision of how what's outside could help reshape Acura's reputation. This time around, the biggest changes are underneath the skin.

Acura

To be clear, Acura is insistent that the Precision EV Concept is a "design study" rather than a production vehicle. That means, though the all-electric SUV expected to launch from the brand in 2024 probably won't look exactly like this, we can definitely draw some broad brushstroke expectations from the concept.