2023 Cadillac Lyriq First Drive: An All-Electric SUV Worth Waiting For

The EV slots in-between the XT5 and XT6 in terms of length, though is lower and wider than each. In fact I'd say there are hints of jacked-up wagon to it, though given the popularity — or lack of — for wagons in America right now, I'm not sure Cadillac would thank me for that. Better, then, to praise the spacious feel in both the front and rear, and the 28 cu-ft of trunk space (down from the XT5 only because of the steeply-raked tailgate) which expands to 60.8 cu-ft with the 60/40 rear bench folded down.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

At the front, the animated LEDs glow through the blacked-out fascia; you still get the distinctive vertical daytime running lights, paired with even narrower headlamps. Cadillac's light show is even more dramatic at the rear: L-shaped LED bars flank the glass, and the way the lower lights glow through the aero work is genuinely interesting to the eye. As you'd expect there are animations galore depending on whether you're locking or unlocking the car.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Elsewhere, there's a sense that some of the Lyriq's detailing is caught in that middle ground between old-school Caddy owners and a new breed of EV aficionados. The door handles look like they pop out, for example, but they're actually just huge buttons; there's a molded hook for you to tug on at the base of the window pillars, once the door has motored open slightly. It's not quite as fiddly as Ford's Mustang Mach-E handles, but it's still a head-scratcher.