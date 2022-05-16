2023 Cadillac Lyriq Gets A Price Bump And A Final EPA Range

Cadillac has a plan for its electric future, and it includes the Lyriq. On May 16, the American premier luxury carmaker announced that the price for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq RWD increased to $62,990, a $3,000 jump from the Lyriq Debut Edition, which had a price of $59,990. The Debut Edition sold out just minutes after the GM brand began taking orders online (via Cadillac). The automaker also confirmed 312 miles of range for the new 2023 Lyriq in its rear-wheel-drive version, exceeding its promise of at least 300 miles of range. Orders for the 2023 Lyriq rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models are set to open on May 19, 2022.

Users will be able to choose between two colors for the exterior: Opulent Blue Metallic and Crystal White Tricoat. The AWD model will start at $64,990 and include a second drive unit. Cadillac says those who ordered the Debut Edition will begin receiving the vehicle this summer. New orders for the 2023 Lyriq RWD will start in the fall, and the first deliveries for the AWD are expected to start in early 2023. A 12-module, 100 kWh battery pack gives the RWD model 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. The AWD increases power, with the second drive unit reaching 500 horsepower. With this new bold, futuristic, and sporty-looking model, Cadillac seeks to break into the EV market after having had to delay its launch due to COVID in 2020, per CNET.