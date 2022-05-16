2023 Cadillac Lyriq Gets A Price Bump And A Final EPA Range
Cadillac has a plan for its electric future, and it includes the Lyriq. On May 16, the American premier luxury carmaker announced that the price for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq RWD increased to $62,990, a $3,000 jump from the Lyriq Debut Edition, which had a price of $59,990. The Debut Edition sold out just minutes after the GM brand began taking orders online (via Cadillac). The automaker also confirmed 312 miles of range for the new 2023 Lyriq in its rear-wheel-drive version, exceeding its promise of at least 300 miles of range. Orders for the 2023 Lyriq rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models are set to open on May 19, 2022.
Users will be able to choose between two colors for the exterior: Opulent Blue Metallic and Crystal White Tricoat. The AWD model will start at $64,990 and include a second drive unit. Cadillac says those who ordered the Debut Edition will begin receiving the vehicle this summer. New orders for the 2023 Lyriq RWD will start in the fall, and the first deliveries for the AWD are expected to start in early 2023. A 12-module, 100 kWh battery pack gives the RWD model 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. The AWD increases power, with the second drive unit reaching 500 horsepower. With this new bold, futuristic, and sporty-looking model, Cadillac seeks to break into the EV market after having had to delay its launch due to COVID in 2020, per CNET.
Special offers for those ordering the new Electric Cadillac Lyriq 2023
Early details about the Lyriq have already given the model a solid reputation. However, Cadillac wants to make sure its new buyers are power-set and comfortable with energy. The automaker announced special charging offers for those who make the reservation. Customers have two special energy options to choose from. One of the options is two years of unlimited public charging credits to be redeemed through EVgo charging station networks. The second option is to opt-in for a credit of up to $1,500 to install a home charging station via Qmerit.
Cadillac will guide and assist all its customers who choose to install a home charger. Every Lyriq also comes with a portable dual-level charger that can be used in 120- or 240-volt outlets. Faster chargers and wall-mounted charging stations can also be purchased. "By installing a 240-volt outlet or wall charger, customers can reduce the time it takes to charge a depleted battery from 3 days to overnight," Cadillac said in its press announcement.
The automaker explains that the 312 miles of range are possible thanks to its Ultium Platform's energy recovery system. The system recycles waste energy from the battery, reduces heat, and increases charging speed. Home charging Level 2 gives the Lyriq 52 miles of range per hour, and fast chargers can power up to 76 miles in just 10 minutes.