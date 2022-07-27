2024 Honda Prologue Electric SUV Borrows Details From The Car America Can't Buy

The last time Honda previewed the design of the Honda Prologue SUV, in May 2022, it only released a rendered image. It has now dropped a video that captures a full-size clay model of what the Honda Prologue will look like. "The clay modeling process is still important to visualize our concept. We fine-tuned the body with a simple surface direction and fewer lines to improve range and basic scaling noise," the company notes in the video.

Beyond that, the front fascia of the Honda Prologue borrows the design of the Honda E — which is not available in the U.S. — but with dynamic bending headlights. It looks more rugged and comfortable with a longer wheelbase, short SUV-styled overhang, and aggressive tires that give it a modern sporty appearance. "The Prologue is the first product where Honda did the entire design using virtual reality visualization and it was a great tool for collaboration", says Jiro Ikeda, the project leader of Prologue's exterior design. This allowed Honda's design team in the U.S to collaborate virtually with the HQ team in Japan and simulate the EV in different virtual terrains to improve its style.

The Honda Prologue is scheduled to be sold in 2024, and it will be built on GM's Ultium architecture similar to the Cadillac Lyriq.