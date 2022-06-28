Cadillac's Cheapest Lyriq Electric SUV Has An Unexpected Charging Advantage

The staggered launch of Cadillac's new Lyriq all-electric SUV may mean all-wheel drive (AWD) fans have to wait a little longer than those buying the rear-wheel drive (RWD) version, but there's actually a good reason why impatient EV owners might want to opt for the single-motor car. While the 2024 Lyriq RWD (from $62,990 plus destination) may be down on power in comparison, it's how rapidly it charges where an unexpected difference crops up. In fact, it could get you back behind the wheel far quicker.

On road trips, the Lyriq supports up to 190 kW DC fast charging. That's enough to add up to 76 miles of range after just 10 minutes plugged in, and Cadillac also includes two years of unlimited public charging at EVgo locations for Lyriq owners. Of course, the electric SUV will also charge at other networks like Electrify America and ChargePoint, just as long as there's a J1772 connector.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The reality is, though, that most electric car owners do the bulk of their recharging while at home. As you'd expect, Cadillac includes a charging cord with the Lyriq, and it's actually better than what comes with the majority of EVs. However, there's a really good reason why some Lyriq owners might want to upgrade to an even more potent home charger.