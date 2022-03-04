Sony And Honda Is The EV Collab We Never Saw Coming

Sony and Honda have revealed an unexpected collaboration, with a new alliance to develop electric cars. The new company – as yet unnamed – aims to begin sales of its first EV in 2025, tapping the strengths of each partner for a new range of all-electric vehicles that will be built on Honda production lines.

"The Alliance aims to bring together Sony's expertise in the development and application of imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network, and entertainment technologies," the two companies said in a statement today, "with Honda's mobility development capabilities, vehicle body manufacturing technology and after-sales service management experience cultivated over many years, to realize a new generation of mobility and mobility services that are closely aligned with users and the environment, and continue to evolve going forward."

The new company is expected to be established sometime in 2022, though the key details are still to be hammered out. It will plan, design, develop, and be responsible for sales of the EVs, but it won't have its own production facilities. Instead, Honda will be manufacturing the new vehicles at an as-yet-specified plant.

Sony, in the meantime, will be developing "a mobility service platform" for the joint venture. Exactly what that will consist of is unclear at this stage, though it's likely to encompass not only the software which runs on the EVs' own infotainment systems, but a broader portfolio of entertainment and services that can be accessed by owners and passengers.