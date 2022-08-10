Watch Lamborghini's New Urus Storm Pikes Peak Before It's Even Announced

Lamborghini's new Urus had a twin-turbo V8 under the hood and Pike's Peak veteran and renowned racing driver Simone Faggioli behind the wheel. It ended up at the summit in 10:32.064, besting the current record by over 17 seconds.

"The decision to test ourselves at Pikes Peak reflects the Lamborghini spirit of 'expect the unexpected', and demonstrates the outstanding performance of the new Urus model to be presented shortly," Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini's Chief Technical Officer, said of the record-setting run. "Pikes Peak is the most famous hillclimb event in the world, as well as being extremely challenging for the car: the uneven track layout tests the chassis' balance; the significant altitude differences stress the powertrain; and the weather conditions can change very rapidly between start to finish."

Although the run was timed by the Pike's Peak International Hill Climb Club, Lambo's new SUV wasn't officially entered in the race, so the race-day record Paul Dallenbach set in 2014 will still stand. Driver Simone Faggioli currently holds the Race to the Clouds' rear-wheel drive record after setting it in 2018, and looking at the time he set in the Urus, could officially take the race day record once the vehicle makes its formal debut. The roads used for the run were closed to traffic while the event was taking place.

As for the new Urus, Lamborghini has been tight-lipped about just what to expect from the refresh to its best-selling SUV. The potent performance truck has been a sales hit for the Italian automaker, comfortably taking the most-popular spot in 2021 with over 5,000 of the total 8,405 vehicles sold consisting of the SUV.